Island Soul celebrates 15 years of food and community in Columbia City

The Caribbean-inspired soul food restaurant is a fixture in South Seattle. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A delicious fixture in Seattle’s historic Columbia City neighborhood is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

Island Soul Rum Bar and Soul Shack opened its doors on Rainier Avenue South in 2007. It existed for about four years prior to that on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Judkins Street.

But owner Theo Martin said the beginnings go back even further – to his father, who opened Judkins BBQ in the 1970s.

"It's been in my family, I say, for a lifetime,” Martin said. "I came from foster care, so my parents picked me to be their child, and my performance was based on wanting to make them as proud of me as I was of them. When I wake up today – and they're both passed away – to me this is still my father is looking at me and I've got to make him proud. And it's not out of pressure, it's out of pleasure. I enjoy it."

Popular menu items include oxtail, jerk chicken, collard greens and Cuban black beans. The bar has an impressive selection of rum and a colorful drink menu. (Note: indoor seating is 21-plus.)

But for Martin, there's more to service than just what's on the menu.

"This restaurant, to me, is my father's restaurant. It will be here supporting the community because that's what he raised me to do,” Martin said.

During the height of the pandemic, the restaurant pivoted to helping the helpers – serving food to frontline workers, nonprofits, women care centers and more. If someone called for assistance, Island Soul answered – and the restaurant’s efforts were later supported by donations from Columbia Bank, Google and Microsoft.



"I'm only here because the community supports us,” Martin said. "Feeding the community is why I'm in business today, because when our doors (re)opened, they were the first to come in and say, 'Thank you.'"

Martin also credits his staff with the restaurant’s success – many of whom feel like (and actually are) his family.

"I got Chef Bobby who's been with me since I opened up. I have a son who went to culinary school, finished school and came to start working the business,” Martin said. "I could do this for another 15 years. I won't say 30, but easy another 15."