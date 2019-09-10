Isa Austen is fabulous.

There are no two ways about it. She's been an artist all of her life, from her childhood in New Jersey to her current home in West Seattle.

Isa has modeled all of her life, too- her first shoot was in Seventeen magazine. But some of her most recent work has appeared on the photography blog Advanced Style, a project dedicated to highlighting stylish older adults, people who are often overlooked by the mainstream modeling industry.

"I think it's incredible, and it's time," Isa says. "When I look at them, I get very joyful."

Ari Seth Cohen of the photography project Advanced Style has photographed Isa multiple times.

Advanced Style

Her photos have appeared multiple times in Advanced Style, a project by photographer and author Ari Seth Cohen. She says that on her own Instagram, young women message her to ask- what's your secret?

For Isa, it's living a life full of art. Not only does she model, but she paints as well. She even dresses up to paint and dances to music while she does it.

"I think everybody should be an artist of some kind," Isa says. "Art to me is why we're here. It's everywhere."

Isa is holding an artist reception to showcase her work. You can see her art on October 10th, in West Seattle.

Isa Austen Artist Reception | 1736 45th Ave SW | October 10th, 5pm-8pm

