It is the ultimate canine combination of speed, distance and height. And this year's record-setting Iron Dog team is from Olympia.

Sydney Mackey and her whippet Spitfire bagged the coveted trophy in Knoxville, Tennessee.

"That means you're the best of the best out there. You're the best at everything, not just one thing," says Sydney, an eighth grader at Reeves Middle School in Olympia.

The dynamic duo currently hold four world records.

They train with Puget Sound Dockdogs at Brown Dog University in Gig Harbor.

