Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is making its Hollywood premiere at this hour and expectations are at an all-time high for the final chapter in the original Star Wars series.

Judging from the trailers alone, Daisy Ridley must be in some kind of fighting shape to play Rey in her 3rd and final Star Wars film. But with so many fight scenes in the past movies, would she be able to defend herself if, God forbid, a group of ninjas was to suddenly descend on her?

"I had this fear first time around where I thought 'What if people just run up to me in the street with a stick?' They're like 'Ooooh! Not so scary now without your lightsaber!", she said.

Ridley had to take kickboxing for this film and even earned her green belt, so she believes she could take them on. "I know I can deliver a kick that would wind someone, potentially break a rib, not that I would ever want to and I don't condone violence. I'm just warning any ninjas out there I can take you down."

Keri Russell makes her Star Wars debut in this film as Zorii Bliss, a masked mercenary. She wears a mask throughout the entire film and claims she enjoyed the experience. "That is sort of my dream. I, as an introvert, to be able to wear a mask and see everybody but they can't see you is amazing," she said. "Maybe I should be wearing a mask when I do these interviews."

Kelly Marie Tran returns as Rose Tico, the mechanic for the Resistance. She joked about whether she is going to use her engineering knowledge for the cause of good or not, "Let's stir [the fans] up a bit," she laughed.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is rated PG-13 officially hits theaters this Friday, December 20.

Travel and accommodations provided by Disney.

