International Clash Day is February 7th! The holiday is has grown each year and is spreading from Seattle around the world. For the 40th anniversary of The Clash's London Calling, KEXP is broadcasting live from London all week with a ton of amazing live bands like Idles.

Tune in or watch these performances live on the KEXP YouTube channel as Snapped Ankles, Soviet Soviet, Heavy Lungs and much more will be hosted all week long.

Since International Clash Day originated right here in Seattle, it will celebrated at home as well. On Thursday, KEXP is hosting a Clash Cover Night at Washington Hall with awesome bands like Hotels.

Clash Cover night also features Mirrorgloss, Guayaba, and Dark Smith, all covering The Clash. The event is a benefit for KEXP.

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 & streaming live on KING5.com. Contact: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.