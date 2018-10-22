If you are into Seattle icons, this is your place.

“This is not like any other home that is out on the market right now,” said Denise Seavitt, managing broker with Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty.

From the ferries to the to the west, to the Space Needle to the north, to the location in Escala, the luxury high rise made famous by '50 Shades of Grey', this $8,588,000 home is a showcase of all things Seattle.

But the most Seattle thing about this home is its heart:

It was built, and is lived in, by the man who was president of Starbucks for 21 years: Howard Behar.

"This is by far one of my favorite rooms in the entire home. This is the behind the scenes tour of Howard Behar,” said Seavitt as she entered the office that still contains personal items belonging to the homeowner, from books he's written to an extensive library on topics like leadership.

Of course, the framed inspirational sayings, the photograph of Behar with the late Orin Smith and Howard Schultz, and Starbucks Stock Certificate Number Four do not come with this place.

But the view does. You can watch the sun rise and set from the three decks.

"So you've got this money shot right here, you've got the best view in all of Seattle with the Space Needle, the city and Elliot Bay,” said Michele Liang, a broker with Realogics.

Lane Williams Architects designed the 4,220 square foot home: it has two master suites, a guest bedroom, two offices, a den, even a private entry elevator.

Specialized lighting and gallery walls are perfect for showing off art. The open floor plan can become a little more formal with a sliding wall and drop-down shade that conceals the kitchen, perfect for catered events.

And the open living area is a work of art itself: With a window-wall that frames Seattle's most famous masterpiece: "Being able to walk in and see the Space Needle during the day, or even the night, is just amazing,” said Seavitt.

From the grey oak floors to the cedar and iron ceiling, natural materials are everywhere.

It's high end yet homey. Especially when Seavitt reveals an espresso maker and a cupboard full of cups; from Starbucks of course. A place high in the sky that’s perfect for enjoying all that is essentially Seattle.

"Of course, with a good cup of coffee!” Seavitt adds.

