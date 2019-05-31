ANAHEIM, Calif. — Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge marks the biggest park expansion in Disneyland history – and, an expansion of the franchise’s story.

"We are on the planet of Batuu, which is a brand new planet in the Star Wars universe,” said art director Kirstin Makela. "It really is so rich and authentic in all of the different detail.”

The land spans more than 14 acres and features more than a dozen venues – including Resistance and First Order encampments.

For shopping, guests can find more than 700 temptations inside the Black Spire Outpost Marketplace.

"It is a really unique place to shop,” said Brad Schoeneberg, Director of Merchandise Strategy.

There are articles of clothing like robes and scarves that can be worn over a guest’s regular outfits; the Creature Stall featuring Porgs, Loth-cats and Kowakian monkey lizards; and the Toydarian Toymaker sells characters hand-crafted out of wood.

One stormtrooper toy is straight out of a recent film.

“We saw him in Rogue One with Jin, holding him as one of her toys. That mold came right from the set, we re-created it for Galaxy's Edge,” Schoeneberg said.

The Droid Depot gives visitors a premium experience where they can customize and build R2 or BB units, which – once they’re activated - interact with the land.

The cuisine is also out of this world. Ronto Roasters is home to a smelter droid that uses an old podracing engine to cook meat on spits.

The menu also features the popular Batuu beverage “Blue Milk.”

"You might see some unfamiliar textures and colors when it comes to nourishment and hydration, but once you get a taste of it and the aroma, it is very familiar,” said culinary director John State.

Make time for a water break, too – a drinking fountain in the Black Spire Outpost features a water tank with a dianoga inside (the monster from the trash compactor in Star Wars: A New Hope).

"If you're new to the franchise or if you've loved the franchise for years, there are still little pieces and fun tidbits you can find and really get immersed in,” Makela said.

Travel and accommodations provided by Disneyland Resort.