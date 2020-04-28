Inside Seattle's empty landmarks during the coronavirus pandemic

With the stay-at-home orders still in place, Seattle's normally bustling streets are eerily empty.

SEATTLE — Evening Photojournalist Stan McMeekin recently documented this unprecedented time in our history -- through photos.

He captured eerily empty Seattle landmarks including the famous Space Needle, Pike Place Market, T-Mobile Park, a highway entrance, Sea-Tac airport, and some of your favorite theaters.

Stan's photos were all taken on one day, Sunday April 19th.