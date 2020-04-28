Inside Seattle's empty landmarks during the coronavirus pandemic

SEATTLE — Evening Photojournalist Stan McMeekin recently documented this unprecedented time in our history -- through photos.
He captured eerily empty Seattle landmarks including the famous Space Needle, Pike Place Market, T-Mobile Park, a highway entrance, Sea-Tac airport, and some of your favorite theaters.
Stan's photos were all taken on one day, Sunday April 19th.
As he said, "The show must go on and this will pass... hang in there everyone."
