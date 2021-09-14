Travel under the sea at this unique Capitol Hill speakeasy

Inside Passage is a bar-within-a-bar that serves amazingly unique drinks and nautical vibes. #k5evening

SEATTLE — If you want to take a trip under the sea, there's a speakeasy in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood that's sure to delight.

Inside Passage is a nautical-themed immersion bar that's found inside the restaurant Rumba. Walk through the secret passage and emerge in a bar complete with a giant sea monster hanging from the ceiling named Kiki!

Besides being fabulously themed, Inside Passage is known for its wildly creative drinks. Their Amazombie drink, for instance, is a play on a zombie that's served in an "Amazombie" box. You can even scan the QR code on the box to learn more information about the history behind the drink. Now that's dedication!

Each drink has a different story and different elements. There are vintage glasses from the World's Fair, a drink that involves a treasure chest and dry ice, and a drink topped with house-made sorbet. There's plenty to explore at Inside Passage, but there's an art to getting in.

They don't take reservations, so the best way to score a table is head to Rumba before Inside Passage opens and put your name on the list. Grab a drink, and you'll usually have a table once they open.

Inside Passage also requires proof of vaccination, so make sure you bring your vaccine card or a photo of it on your phone.