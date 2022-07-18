Want a bracelet you can't take off? Meet the Infinity Bracelet

Silver + Salt in downtown Seattle offers Infinity Bracelets - bracelets that are welded directly to your wrist.

SEATTLE — Seattle jewelry studio Silver + Salt offers jewelry you can't take off - and it's one of their most popular items.

The Infinity Bracelet is welded directly to your wrist. Customers pick out their favorite type of chain, the chain is measured to their wrist, and then its welded together. The process is easy, painless, and takes anywhere from fifteen to thirty minutes.

Christine Heidel, owner of Silver + Salt, highly recommends appointments due to growing popularity. An appointment can accommodate up to four people, which makes sense, as it's a popular thing to do with friends or loved ones.

"We've got a lot of people coming in with their friends, with their family, with their partners," says Heidel. "I think people are really looking for something more than just a thing that they were, I think they're really looking for an experience."

If you absolutely need to remove it, you can. Heidel recommends snipping it off with a pair of scissors or nail clippers. If you bring the chain to Silver + Salt, they can re-weld it to your wrist or add a clasp to it.