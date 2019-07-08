BELLEVUE, Wash. — Craft cocktails and elevated comfort food help serve up a modern pub experience at Lot No. 3 in Bellevue.
Located in Bellevue Towers, the restaurant has a vintage industrial feel and a spacious dining area.
We started with an item from the “Snacks” menu – the Plate O’ Bacon, featuring crispy, candied strips of bacon.
For a healthy choice, the Lot 3 Chopped salad includes romaine and kale.
The grilled cheese and tomato soup plate feature Beecher’s Flagship with caramelized onions.
And on the dinner menu, we recommend the Chicken and Waffles – made with crispy free-range chicken, malted waffles and bourbon-maple syrup.
The bar specialized in whiskey and has an impressively long craft cocktail menu. During the summer, they also serve a house Mai Tai on “Tiki Thursdays.”
Lot No. 3 is open daily for lunch, dinner, and happy hour. They offer free four-hour validation for the adjoining Bellevue Towers parking garage.
