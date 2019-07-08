BELLEVUE, Wash. — Craft cocktails and elevated comfort food help serve up a modern pub experience at Lot No. 3 in Bellevue.

Located in Bellevue Towers, the restaurant has a vintage industrial feel and a spacious dining area.

The dining room at Lot No. 3 is spacious.

KING TV

We started with an item from the “Snacks” menu – the Plate O’ Bacon, featuring crispy, candied strips of bacon.

For a healthy choice, the Lot 3 Chopped salad includes romaine and kale.

The grilled cheese and tomato soup at Lot No. 3 features Beecher's Flagship and caramelized onions.

KING TV

The grilled cheese and tomato soup plate feature Beecher’s Flagship with caramelized onions.

The Chicken and Waffles is on the dinner menu at Lot No. 3.

KING TV

And on the dinner menu, we recommend the Chicken and Waffles – made with crispy free-range chicken, malted waffles and bourbon-maple syrup.

Lot No. 3's bar features Mai Tais every "Tiki Thursday" during the summer.

KING TV

The bar specialized in whiskey and has an impressively long craft cocktail menu. During the summer, they also serve a house Mai Tai on “Tiki Thursdays.”

Lot No. 3 is open daily for lunch, dinner, and happy hour. They offer free four-hour validation for the adjoining Bellevue Towers parking garage.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.