Iconic southern-inspired restaurant returns home to Seattle's Central District

Terrell Jackson continues his grandparent's legacy through Jackson's Catfish Corner on "Jackson" street in Seattle. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Terrell Jackson is at the helm of the latest iteration of Jackson's Catfish Corner. The modern restaurant now sits at the corner of 23rd Avenue and Jackson Street in Seattle's Central District.

"A lot of people ask how did I get Jackson's on Jackson Street. I tell them it's God's plan. It was meant to be," Terrell shared.

When Terrell's grandparents closed the original Catfish Corner on MLK Way and East Cherry Street in the summer of 2014, Terrell spent the next 6 years doing pop-ups and trying different locations.

Finally, last year he found the perfect opportunity. And on Juneteenth of 2021, Jackson's Catfish Corner opened to much community fanfare.

Most of the original menu is intact. But Terrell has added his own twist to the popular catfish sandwich, and he's now offering a variety of salads.

While the food may be the star, hospitality is at the heart of this beloved community institution.

And nothing makes Terrell smile bigger than when people share their love for the food.

"It blows my mind for a customer to come in who doesn't eat catfish and then they say this is the best catfish and the best food ever!" Terrell said.