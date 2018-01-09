Long Beach — The Shelburne Hotel in Long Beach is 122 years old. But the iconic inn has some new touches thanks to new owners.

"It's a historic place, but it is updated and renovated and reinvented so that everyone can make it their own," said Linh DePledge, who does marketing for the new, old hotel.

The 'new' Shelburne has rooms that are high on luxury, low on fussiness. A cocktail hour smorgasboard and killer sazaracs - their most popular drink. A European style breakfast, and great WiFi.

This well known Long Beach hotel is still proud of its heritage, but it also gets that guest don't really want to feel like it's 1896 again.

"it has touched a lot of people and it's a balance between preserving the history, telling the story of the history, and then also having a place where people can create new memories," said Linh.

Accommodations for Evening Crew provided by Shelburne Hotel. Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING