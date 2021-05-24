Ice Cream Ramen takes the ramen craze to its sweetest and coldest peak

Find it at Yoko Yoko Ramen in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — At first glance it may look like ramen. But this dish is far more sweet than savory.



“I would say it's delicious,” says Serenity Godwin.

At Yoko Yoko Ramen in downtown Bremerton chef/owner James Johnson spends most of his day standing over boiling water.

“I learned how to make Ramen while living in Japan,” he says, “and I wanted to come over here and bring the authentic Raman experience to this area.”

His Yokohama-style noodle soups are as authentic as you can get. Then, Johnson heard about a super sweet trend sweeping through Germany: ice cream spaghetti.

“I thought well that's easy enough to make into Ramen,” he says, as he squeezes soft serve ice cream through a strainer.

“In Japan they've got candy basically for everything so we found ourselves a Swiss roll cake, which is really popular in Japan. That’s the kashu. We add candy mushrooms, some macha candy for the scallions, and then top it all off with mochi for an egg.”

They're served with Pockies as chopsticks.

Our young taste testers were too busy testing to comment at length.

"It's a fun dish," says Johnson. "It's just great to see the smiles on the faces when we bring it to the table".