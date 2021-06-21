6 spots in and around Seattle to grab an ice-cold sweet treat

As the weather in the Northwest heats up, why not cool off with a frozen treat? Whether you're craving a traditional scoop of ice cream or something new, these 6 shops have delicious frozen treats that are definitely worth a try.
1. Acme Ice Cream - Bellingham
A scoop of the ultra-creamy Acme Ice Cream is definitely worth the calories. Every pint is made from scratch with layers of flavors mixed in. Another thing that sets Acme apart? Pints weigh a whole pound because, unlike other brands, no air is added to create volume.
2. Nana's Green Tea - Seattle
Nana's Green Tea in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood is known for its matcha parfaits. The house-made syrup is layered with soft-serve ice cream and topped with cereal for some added crunch. They're almost too pretty to eat -- but once you start, you won't want to stop!
3. Bobae Coffee & Tea - Woodinville
Milk tea with boba? How about a SUNDAE with boba?! At Bobae Coffee & Tea, ice cream is topped with boba, also known as tapioca pearls, making for a truly unique treat.
4. Seattle Pops - Seattle
Beginning as a small family-run operation, you can now find Seattle Pops at more than a dozen farmers markets across the city -- as well as at their Wallingford storefront. The artisan popsicles are handmade using fresh, locally grown ingredients and come in a variety of unique flavors -- that you can even get chocolate dipped!
5. Fil Cuisine - Kent
Not many people think dessert when they picture kidney beans and sweet potatoes -- unless you're familiar with halo halo! It's a classic Filipino street food and at Fil Cuisine, it inspires love year-round.
6. Frankie and Jo's - Seattle
Searching for a non-dairy option? Look no further than Frankie and Jo's! Anyone can enjoy these plant-based scoops in a variety of flavors ranging from traditional to exotic -- including vanilla, salty caramel ash, beet strawberry rose and more.
