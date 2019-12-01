HUNTS POINT, Wash. — A painting by Edward Hopper that used to hang in the den recently sold at auction for $92 million. A $55 million Jackson Pollock once graced the dining room wall. Peer around a corner and you'd see work by Georgia O'Keeffe.

Art history was made in a mansion in the exclusive Hunts Point neighborhood. And now it can be yours for $45 million.

"The collection that was here, you'd have to go to multiple museums in your lifetime," says Team Foster managing broker Tere Foster.

Alas, the art does not come with the property. The late travel magnate Barney Ebsworth's collection is now scattered across the globe. Christie's valued the sale at $323 million.

But the walls remain, ready for a new curator. Ebsworth worked closely with renowned architect Jim Olson to create space that was part home, part gallery.

This eastside estate has an understated Far East vibe throughout, with its Japanese soaking tub in the expansive master bath and a bamboo garden that leads to 300 feet of waterfront, likely the widest lot on this coveted point.

"He really wanted the outside to be a part of the inside. A continuation. When you look out and you look at, it's like it's all one...one with nature," Foster says of the feel Ebsworth was after.

Trees likely more than a hundred years old tower above the sprawling, private grounds.

"You really are living in an arboretum," says Foster.

