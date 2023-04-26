Kent trio of huskies known by thousands online for howling, singing and talking back

These singing Siberians have a pack of internet fans. #k5evening

KENT, Wash. — Siberian huskies Kita, Tikanni and Tehya have hundreds of thousands of fans.

Jenn Flaherty and her pack live in a Kent home where the love is loud.

"They have gone viral for doing funny things like this," said Flaherty. "Screaming and howling and talking back."



These huskies have 850,000 followers on their TikTok account and 150,000 on their Instagram. Posts of the dogs simply yelling in their living room have had millions of interactions.



"They're just Siberian huskies and they like to sing the songs of their people," said Flaherty. "This is what they do every day."



She has had huskies since she was 20.

Flaherty started posting videos to social media because Tikanni's breeder wanted updates, and it was the easiest way to share. Soon all three dogs were getting attention worldwide for their antics.

“They seem to be the comedians of the dog world. They bring a lot of laughter and a lot of joy,” she said.

Nine-year-old Kita is the pack elder. Tikanni arrived in 2020. Then Tehya came in 2021, and that's when all heck broke loose.

The trio of dogs would spontaneously launch into howl-a-thons. They don’t do it on demand; Jenn just grabs her phone when the singing starts.



“They really went viral with their different unique howls,” she said. “We've got Kita who has just a soft classic howl. We've got Tikanni he's known as a screamer. And then Taya, she sounds like a siren."





What do the neighbors think?



"I get asked this all the time,” said Flaherty. "I don't let them do it outside. I wanted to be respectful of the neighbors.”

So far she hasn’t had a complaint.



Sometimes, these howls even help people. A fan who said she was experiencing depression wrote in the comments recently, "Your dogs bring me joy, every day." Flaherty offered to send more videos if she needed more pick-me-ups.