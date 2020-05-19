How to support local bookstores right now

There are plenty of ways to support your favorite local bookshops right now - and find a new favorite read while you're at it!

SEATTLE — While you might not be able to shop in-person at your favorite local bookstores right now, there are many ways to support them from afar.

According to Island Books owner Laurie Raisys, the best way is to just... buy books! You can either do that by going to a bookstores website, or going to Bookshop.org, a website that actively supports indie bookstores online sales. A Good Book in Sumner uses Bookshop.org, for instance.

Many books offer pickup and shipping, respectively. King's Books in Tacoma is only shipping out books right now, for instance. It's important to check a bookstore's website before ordering, just to be sure.

On Mercer Island, Island Books offers both shipping and pick up for books. And if you live on the island, Laurie Raisys will deliver the book to you herself!

"We've done literally five-hundred delivery orders on the island since it's happened," Raisys says. "We leave everyday at 4 PM and deliver around the island."

Island Books' hand-delivery service isn't the only unique way to get a book. Ada's Technical Books in Capitol Hill offers a monthly book subscription service. For $15 a month, you'll receive a themed book in the mail. You can choose from themes such as Non-Fiction, Young Adult, and Feminist Science Fiction.

It's a strange time for small bookstores right now, but Laurie Raisys is happy to have a strong reading community supporting Island Books.

"We just hope it all comes out good on the other end," Raisys says.