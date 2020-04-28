How to shop for pantry goods at your favorite restaurants

Many restaurants throughout Western Washington are offering not just pre-made meals, but pantry goods as well- from pasta to chicken stock.

SEATTLE — While lots of restaurants are offering take out and delivery for their dishes, there are some others that go one step further. If you're struggling to find flour for your next sourdough loaf at the grocery store, you might want to check out one of your neighborhood spots - some restaurants have pantry programs that offer dry goods.

One of the most robust restaurant pantry programs in Seattle is at Addo in Ballard. Chef Eric Rivera has created what amounts to an empire of pick up and delivery options. No only does Addo have plenty of themed prepared dinners (like a Mother of Dragons-themed dinner for Mother's Day), they have their Addo Pantry program as well.

Addo Pantry offers staples like flour, yeast, pasta, lentils and more. Chef Rivera is always adding new things, so chances are, you'll find something you didn't expect. Like squeaky rubber chickens or pinatas filled with candy. Are those necessities? No. But they sure are fun.

"Times when I was younger, reset button times when things were kind of bad," Rivera says, "my parents would take us to get a happy meal. And now I'm kind of applying to the deliveries."

Zylberschtein's Delicatessen & Bakery offers delights like bagels, flour and yeast for pickup- along with a selection of deli meats, cookies and soup. And if you're in the mood for barbecue, Skylark Cafe in West Seattle offers plenty of it. They do both pick up and free delivery- but the free delivery only applies to West Seattle residents.

Junebaby in Ravenna has soup stock, ice cream, sweet buns - even quiche! And while that's not a pantry item, you never know when you'll need a quiche.

If you're in Tacoma, Wooden City offers not just meals for pick up, but their dressings and sauces as well. Look at these cute little jars!

It's important to remember that each restaurant is different. Some restaurants only offer pick up. Some offer delivery, but only in certain areas. Some, like Addo, even offer shipping for dry goods. You should check out a restaurant's website before ordering, just to make sure.

We've only mentioned a few of the restaurants offering pantry items (and more)- there are others out there, so check your favorite neighborhood spots to see what they have in stock. Eater Seattle has a list of options as well.