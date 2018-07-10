Gig Harbor,WASH — You can take an underwater journey of Gig Harbor Bay without ever getting wet.

The non-profit organization, Harbor WildWatch, kicked off its new season of "Pier into the Night" live dive events Saturday.

Volunteer divers leap into the bay with a camera and light and live-stream what they encounter on a 10 foot screen.

A staff biologist talks about the various creatures that appear.

“We have seen tube worms,” says education director Rachel Easton. “ We’ve seen crabs of many different varieties, juvenile octopus, anything as big as a harbor seal which is quite spooky when you see it on the screen.”

“I personally am concerned about the impact of humans on the Puget Sound,” says diver Tom Larson, who spends 45 minutes in water that’s about 45 degrees. “As one person, it is so difficult to do anything that makes a difference, but if I can inspire a new generation of kids to come and be interested in the environment, to learn while they are doing it, and have fun while they’re doing it, then that makes me feel better makes me feel like I am making a difference.”

“Pier into the Night” happens off Gig Harbor's Jerisich Dock at nightfall on the first Saturday of every month through March, 2019.

