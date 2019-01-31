SEATTLE — Hot Pot is the perfect way to warm up during Seattle's cold winter months. It's got all the makings of a perfect night out- good friends, good food, and cold beer. At least, my perfect night out.

There are many places that serve hot pot in Western Washington- popular places include Style Hot Pot, Gourmet Noodle Bowl, and Boiling Point. Most hot pot-aficionados have strong opinions on where to find the best of the best. A few friends suggested Gourmet Noodle Bowl to me, so that's where I got my hot pot education. I sat down with Jocelyn Moore, who schooled me on how to properly hot pot.

Hot Pot is the ultimate comfort food- and the ultimate social food!

Ellen Meny

Hot Pot is a very social food- so bring your friends if you go out to eat! Diners sit around a table, with a pot of boiling broth in the middle. Many restaurants have different options for broth - you can choose a spicy broth that will give your food a little kick, or try a milder, miso broth that has a delicious and rich flavor. You can even try two different broths at once, thanks to the pot you see below.

First comes the broth, then comes the ingredients you cook in the broth. They can range from vegetables to noodles, to thinly-sliced cuts of meat, tofu, and seafood. Some restaurants, like Gourmet Noodle Bowl, offer an "all-you-can-eat" option. You pay a set price for as many vegetables, meat, noodles, and tofu as you want, and then you can pay extra to add on other options.

I'd recommend adding on fish cakes and dumplings- but there's a lot of options, so don't be afraid to try something new.

Trying two broths at once is always really fun- two different flavor combinations!

Ellen Meny

You usually use two different sets of chopsticks. Long chopsticks are used for dipping food into the broth. Then, you use a small pair of chopsticks to eat. This is important when you're cooking raw meat and seafood.

Jocelyn explained that there's no set time for how long certain foods should cook. It's all about, between chatting with friends and taking swigs of cold beer, keeping an eye on your food. Once meat browns or seafood gains color, you know it's done. And if you're nervous, you can always leave it in a little longer.

Sauce is also a big part of hot pot! Some restaurants allow you to mix your own dipping sauce, while others provide you with pre-made sauces. Either way, the sauce is important.

Hot Pot, also known in some restaurants as shabu-shabu, is traditionally known as a Chinese dish- although there are cultural variants across the world. At Gourmet Noodle Bowl, they serve Taiwanese hot pot.

Jocelyn explained that Taiwanese hot pot is unique because more effort is usually put into the broth. So, she recommended sipping the broth itself after you've been cooking for a while. While the broth flavors your ingredients, your ingredients also flavor your broth. And it's delicious!

Hot Pot is best with a group!

Ellen Meny

So, go forth and consume hot pot! It's hard to go wrong- it's just as much a social experience as it is a dining experience, and the goal is to have fun and eat awesome food. Which, in my mind, is the meaning of life.

Gourmet Noodle Bowl | 707 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104 | 206-264-8899

