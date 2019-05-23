SEATTLE — Charcuterie is having a bit of a renaissance right now. We've always loved a good meat and cheese plate - or just cheese if you're vegetarian. But recently, the advent of Instagram has taken this beloved dish and stuck it in the spotlight. However, there's more to charcuterie than just a pretty face.

Thankfully, we have some charcuterie experts right in Seattle - stepbrothers Sean and Joe Sheffer at Cure Cocktail, one of the premiere charcuterie spots in town. How many times can I write the word charcuterie in this story? Let's find out.

Charcuterie is always better with fresh bread!

KING 5

Charcuterie begins with meat, unless you want a vegetarian or vegan plate. Most charcuterie meat is pork-based, although there are exceptions- like the duck sausage featured at Cure. Sean says a charcuterie board is all about variety, so don't be afraid to mix and match- for instance, add Italian prosciutto and Spanish chorizo to your board for a variety of flavors.

Cheese is next- once again, variety is key. You want to add both hard and soft cheese to your board, so go for some Spanish Manchego and soft triple cream cheese. Seriously, the triple cream is on point. I'd eat it like an apple if it was socially acceptable.

After that, you can add other items that enhance the board overall- grapes for sweetness, pickles for crunch, mustard and jam to add to whatever you want. And, most importantly, nice slices of baguette for optional enjoyment.

Charcuterie boards are perfect for a snack or a meal- it's all about customizing it to your liking!

KING 5

Charcuterie is best enjoyed with a nice little drink. Sean recommends red wine. If you want to get really into it, you can even choose your wine based off the regions represented on your board. For instance, if you mainly have meat and cheese from Spain, look for a Spanish wine.

If you head to Cure for your charcuterie, you can even get a charcuterie-inspired cocktail- the Cerdito Borracho, or the "Drunk Piggy", a unique drink Joe created. Vodka, spicy pepper juice, and a garnish of a pepper and two pieces of chorizo. If you're a fan of spiciness and dirty martinis, give this a try.

The "Cerdito Borracho", or "The Drunk Piggy".

KING 5

Cure is a late-night joint, so it serves charcuterie until 1am. So, if you're ever prowling Capitol Hill after a night on the town, swing by Cure for some refined post-bar snacks...instead of your usual fast food tacos.

Cure Cocktail | 1641 Nagle Pl | 206-568-5475

