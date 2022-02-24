How the Foo Fighters convinced John Carpenter to help with their horror film

"Studio 666" opens in theaters February 25. #k5evening

SEATTLE — In "Studio 666," the Foo Fighters unwittingly move into a cursed house to record their album and the results are downright demonic.

But the band said making the movie was tons of fun.

This is part two of entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb’s interview with lead vocalist/guitarist Dave Grohl, bassist Nate Mendel, drummer Taylor Hawkins and keyboardist Rami Jaffee.

HOLCOMB: "Who was most likely to eat all of the food at craft services?”

GROHL: “Pat Smear — he's not here with us right now but it would be Pat."

HOLCOMB: "Who was most likely to ruin a take by laughing?”

JAFFEE: (raises hand) "I had a lot of scenes with Whitney Cummings, and I was just — you know when you're super nervous and you giggle a lot? I was doing that.” (laughter)



HOLCOMB: "I love that you shot the film in a real house where you've actually recorded, you had your real instruments there, but I need to know — were the snacks that I was seeing everywhere the real kind of food that you all eat? PBR and Doritos?”

MENDEL: "On our tours, I say you're never more than 20 minutes away from a meal on a Foo Fighters tour. It's just sort of like a trail of food everywhere you go. So yeah, it's all over."



HOLCOMB: "(Horror icon) John Carpenter wrote the film’s theme song with his son and godson. How did you make this happen?”

GROHL: “Well, it's a funny story. Our lighting guy Dan who's been with us for a million years went on tour with John Carpenter and did his lights when John Carpenter was performing his music in front of live audiences. So when we told Dan we were making a horror film, he goes, 'Oh I know John Carpenter, you should see if he'll make a cameo.' We were like, 'There's no way he'll ever do that,' but (Dan) gave me his email address and I just sent him an email. I said, 'Hey, my name is Dave, I've got a band called the Foo Fighters, we’re making a horror film, if you're not doing anything, it'd be cool if you made a cameo.' And he emailed back and said, 'Since you took my son's band on tour 15 years ago, and treated him so well, I'll not only be in your movie but I'll also write the theme song.’ It's hard to imagine anything so awesome, but it really happened.”