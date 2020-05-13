Windows in the South Sound bloom with flowers and messages of hope

“I was trying to make things colorful and large and something cheerful for people to see when they are out on the town,” Hartman says.



It’s just one window garden among many flowering all over the South Sound as part of the "Hope Grows Here" project started up by Mulitcare Foundations to promote emotional and mental health.



" We were feeling fearful,” says vice president Dori Young. “The world was turning upside down in a very short amount of time. You could read it on people's faces and we just felt like we needed to do something to try and remind each other that we can get through this together.”



700 people have already signed up. You can find flowers on coffee shop windows and store fronts; spray painted on a wall in one neighborhood, decorating a fence in another. Each one offers a colorful bouquet of hope. Lance Kagey of Rotator Creative came up with the concept of flowers.



“There is this interesting connection I think between flowers and hope and healing,” he says. “If someone's in crisis or someone's in the hospital we bring them flowers.”