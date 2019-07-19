EDMONDS, Wash. — Trying to kick a sugary soda habit? A new Edmonds-based beverage may be your answer.

Hunniwater Kindness is a 45-calorie sparkling water that’s sweetened with local honey.

The 100% natural drink was created by Karin Butler and her husband Eric, who got the idea after one of their kids accidentally spilled a jug of the sticky stuff in their living room.

“It was a gallon of slow-moving honey creeping across the carpet, and we had no idea what to do!" Karin said.

After the clean-up, a light bulb went off: Why not turn honey and water - and, some other tasty ingredients - into a healthy drink?

Eric is a former U-Dub football player with a history of using honey in his diet.

"He had taken spoonfuls of honey playing football just to get a little energy boost,” Karin said. “So pairing these things together, and adding in some detoxifying ingredients to help with the digestion - he started making it just for himself."

Eventually, they founded Hunni Co. and started selling detox drinks.

Hunniwater Kindness is the newest addition to the brand and the first product designed to give back.

Every time someone buys a can, the Butlers donate a portion of the proceeds to non-profits - specifically, ones supporting habitat restoration and bees.

"We have a family of four boys and they're a part of all of it,” Karin said. “To see that there's a way in this that we can build a future of kindness for them, that's what it's all about."

Hunniwater Kindness and detox drinks are available at the Hunni Co. storefront in Edmonds, along with a variety of honey products like candles, candy, and hyper-local varietals.

The beverages are also available in area grocery stores and online.

