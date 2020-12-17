Homeless youth find refuge in Seattle's University District

ROOTS Young Adult Shelter has been providing shelter and nourishment for 21 years. Sponsored by Safeway

SEATTLE — It may look like just another old church in Seattle's University District, but to many homeless youths, it's a welcoming refuge. ROOTS Young Adult Shelter has been operating for 21 year, serving young adults 18 to 25 years old.

"We're an overnight shelter so people line up between 8 and 8:30 and we do a sign-up and then we let people in at 9:00 pm,” said Jarred Clouse, Executive Director of ROOTS.

Once in, guests have a number of services available that they would never find on the streets.

"There's hygiene services, restrooms. Laundry. We have clothes available as well both for everyday uses like jackets and socks and underwear. We also have clothes available for interviews and stuff."

For young people like Ben, ROOTS has been a life-changer.

"When I first became homeless I looked up local shelters and saw that this place was welcoming to people of all nationalities and religions so I decided to come here and see what it was like," said Ben. "They've helped me to establish food and cash benefits as well as a place to sleep at night."

ROOTS also gives out gift cards donated from companies like Safeway to guests who do extra work around the shelter.

"Anytime a shelter guest helps out around here they are contributing to the community. It's a great way for us to recognize that and for them to be able to go and get whatever they need at Safeway."

"If I didn't have a place like roots to turn to, I'd probably be sleeping out in the streets," said Ben.

Everyone is feeling a little more alone right now. But thanks to places like ROOTS Young Adult Shelter, there's is a place kids can escape from the streets.

"We're all experiencing how painful and exhausting it is to be isolated and this is one space in which we welcome anyone," said Clouse. "In this space you are welcome, and we want you here."