SEATTLE — Thrifting is a holiday shopping trend of 2019, especially among millennials.

"We've seen people come in for holiday decor a lot of times, but now people are also really starting to look for gifts and a lot of younger people are finding that's something they want to do," said Katherine Boury of Seattle Goodwill. "It's more sustainable, you can find something that's really unique that no one else has, and it's really budget friendly.”

Donated holiday decor available at Seattle Goodwill includes gently used and new-with-tag items.

Seattle Goodwill’s Dearborn location is a like a mini holiday bazaar. Several aisles are filled with holiday ornaments, wreaths, cards, candles, figurines, various pieces of decor, dishware, and more.

"If you are a baker and you want to put together some cookies, we've got tins that you can use. We've also got mugs that you can put together with some hot chocolate,” Boury said.

A collection of vintage Elvis ornaments are priced at $3.99 each.

One-of-a-kind items range from a J.P. Patches nutcracker to a musical vintage Rudolph ornament.

Shoppers can also find supplies for making holiday crafts like ugly Christmas sweaters.

For those concerned about the environment, there’s a small forest of artificial Christmas trees with many priced at less than $40.

The artificial tree selection at Seattle Goodwill includes a mid-century white tree and a lighted palm tree.

“Things start as low as .99 cents for a pack of ornaments, so you never know what you're going to find,” Boury said.

They also have wrapping essentials in their new goods section, so Seattle Goodwill can be a one-stop shopping destination.

"It's a winter wonderland of savings,” Boury said.

Sponsored by Seattle Goodwill.