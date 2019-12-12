SEATTLE — It's the most wonderful time of the year which means lots of big gatherings and even more food! Chef Tom Douglas of Hot Stove Society knows there are always leftovers after holiday parties -- and they sometimes go to waste. Instead of throwing out perfectly good food, Tom suggests throwing together your leftover dishes like stuffing, turkey, potatoes, kale or whatever you have to make a delicious post-holiday bash hash!

Watch to learn the best tips and tricks to making your hash taste great, no matter what ingredients you use.

