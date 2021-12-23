x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Evening

HITS 106.1 The Jubal Show reveals the music for T-Mobile New Year's at The Needle

The fireworks will look and sound amazing this year. #k5evening

SEATTLE — We are a week away from the Space Needle lighting up like a giant Roman candle for T-Mobile New Year's at The Needle. But not only will you see a one-of-a-kind fireworks display on your screen you’ll also hear a great soundtrack of music too.

The Jubal Show from HITS 106.1 reveals the songs you'll hear to welcome in 2022!

Halo – Beyonce

Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John, Dua Lipa 

Next Year – Macklemore 

I Believe That We Will Win - Pitbull

My Universe – Coldplay, X BTS

The music they listed will not only be heard on KING 5, you can also listen to it being simulcast on HITS 106.1 the night of the show.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

In Other News

HITS 106.1 The Jubal Show reveals the music for T-Mobile New Year's at The Needle