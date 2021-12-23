HITS 106.1 The Jubal Show reveals the music for T-Mobile New Year's at The Needle

SEATTLE — We are a week away from the Space Needle lighting up like a giant Roman candle for T-Mobile New Year's at The Needle. But not only will you see a one-of-a-kind fireworks display on your screen you’ll also hear a great soundtrack of music too.
The Jubal Show from HITS 106.1 reveals the songs you'll hear to welcome in 2022!
The music they listed will not only be heard on KING 5, you can also listen to it being simulcast on HITS 106.1 the night of the show.
