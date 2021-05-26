Newly re-opened hat shop offers Seattleites a trip back in time

She operates the shop herself, and when she’s not chatting it up with customers, she can be found cleaning, restoring, and making new hats. It's honestly hard to keep up with her, and she knows it.



"'Oh my god that woman talks a lot, she talks really fast, she loves hats,’" she laughed, mimicking what she imagines customers say.



The storefront on Western Avenue is only a couple hundred square feet, but it contains more than half a century of history.



“I will say it is wonderful to sit at my desk and people walk by and you hear the word 'haberdashery!'" Hagerty said.



The term was still common when Herman Helmun opened the original shop in 1949. By the time Sharon met him in the '90's, he had quite a following.



"Herman had people all day long just sitting at the counter,” Hagerty said. “He was a wonderful man and very kind, and people just loved hanging out in his shop."



When he retired, Hagerty took over. But, life changes - she became a mom, closed up shop and moved away.

