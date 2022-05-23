Historic charm and bountiful brunch at this 1920s restaurant

The George originally opened in 1924. Almost one hundred years later, this Fairmont Olympic Hotel restaurant is melding the past and the present. #k5evening

SEATTLE — For a touch of the past and a taste of the present, head to the George restaurant at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in downtown Seattle.

Originally opened in 1924, the restaurant received a makeover thanks to the Fairmont's 2020 renovation. But there are still elements of the original restaurant that remain — like the windows, the wall molding, and several other little touches.

"There's a lot of history in this building," says General Manager Bill Munn. "The idea was definitely to meld the past and the future."

The George is even named after the original architect of the building, George Post — and it's also a reference to the original name, the Georgian. While some of the original touches remain, the restaurant is revitalized for a new generation.

But you're not here just for the décor — their food and drinks are as artful as the surroundings.

The George serves elevated dishes that take inspiration from the Pacific Northwest. Their Geoduck Crudo features geoduck sashimi with white shoyu, yuzu, charred jalapeno oil, and puffed rice.

They also serve brunch on the weekends, with dishes like Migas — a soft scramble of eggs, fried tortilla, and queso fresco.