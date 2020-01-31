SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Riley Fitchner didn't learn how to walk until a horse showed him the way. We met him and his mother, Susan, at EquiFriends , a Snohomish County hippotherapy center in 2001 that has since closed.



“It's just amazing to me how many different little muscles and things they work on and they make it fun,” Susan Fitchner said back then.



Hippotherapy is a program that uses horses to help kids improve balance, posture, and coordination. Riley was born with a brain injury and needed help with all the above.



“He couldn't stand on his own,” his mother said. “He had no balance at all. He was our little lovable blob.”



Doctors cautioned Susan not to set her hopes too high.



“It was devastating because we were told that there was a very high chance that he would never be high functioning,” she says. “He would never be verbally where he needed to be. He would never drive.”

Riley Fitchner, a 4 year old hippotherapy patient, in 2001

KING TV

Back then Riley was small for his age, but he loved being in command of a horse twenty times his size. Two decades later he is still in command of something bigger than he is, a forklift at the Chinook Lumber Yard in Arlington.



“It's the easiest piece of machine to operate,’ he says. “It's like riding a horse".



At the home he shares with a roommate, Riley cooks for himself. He coaches basketball. He'll tell you his mom is crazy. In other words, he's like every 20-something guy you know.

His mom calls Riley her miracle/ The scientific community isn't completely convinced hippotherapy works miracles. But physical therapist John Payne started up his own therapeutic riding center in Sumner because he's seen kids with cerebral palsy, developmental delays and autism respond to playful rides on horseback.



“Play is the work of a child and the more you can make things seem like play the more you can get out of them,” he says.



“I'm not a doctor but I'm a mom,” says Susan Fitchner.“And I know it made a world of difference with Riley.”

Susan and Riley Fitchner after Riley's high school graduation

Susan Fitchner

She says Riley deserves most of the credit for accomplishing more than the experts predicted. Riley offers advice that could apply to anyone facing challenges.



“I would just say keep moving forward,” he says. “Don't give up. Don't listen to other people.”

A lot can change in a couple of decades but some things never do.



“Oh! I'm so proud of you,” his mom tells Riley while they’re looking at our 20-year old story.



“Ok mom,” Riley sighs.



It took a horse to help Riley take his first steps and teamwork to make this life of Riley a rewarding one.

John Payne's riding center is called Sundance Circle Hippotherapy.

For those living in the North Sound, Redmond's Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center also offers hippotherapy.

