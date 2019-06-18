SEATTLE — "So this year Seattle turns 150 years old and we thought it would be fun to collect the top 150 things every Seattleite must due," said Gwendolyn Elliott, Senior Editor for Seattle Magazine. Elliott shared a few highlights from their extensive list.



Mike’s Chili Parlor

"This is a classic Seattle dive bar. This is an institution. They put the chili on everything and also you can order fixing like jalapenos and onions and cheese."



Fremont Solstice Parade (June 22)

"I don't think you can call yourself a true Seattleite if you haven't been to Fremont to witness this parade of free-spirited bike riders and these beautiful colorful floats. It's just a quintessential Seattle experience."



Cinerama

"It's hard to describe what a pleasure it is to see a movie at the Cinerama. There are amazing concessions. The seats are really comfortable, the screen is beautiful. The Cinerama is a classic Seattle movie house."



Bruce Lee’s Grave

"That's one of the most visited graves I'd say in Seattle. Obviously, a pop culture legend and icon who spent a lot of time in Seattle. It's a really great way to pay your respects to this person who contributed a lot to pop culture, martial arts, and Seattle history."



The Space Needle

"Last year there was a huge renovation and these beautiful glass floors were installed and now it's one of the best views in the city. Even if you're afraid of heights just give it a chance."

