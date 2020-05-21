How are local high school seniors coping with losing prom?

The stay-at-home order is forcing the class of 2020 to miss out on some major milestones. Kelly Hanson talked with some seniors to find out more about it.

SEATTLE — Prom is a rite of passage for high school seniors. Unfortunately, most will miss out on it this year due to social distancing and closed schools. So how are these students holding up?

Wearing her old prom dress, Kelly Hanson from Local Lens Seattle sat down for a video chat with three local students from Lake Washington High School, Interlake High School, and Bishop Blanchet -- to see how they're coping.

Taylor, Kelsey, and Luke talked about prom, graduation, sports, and how they are staying positive while missing out on major milestones. Luke will attend the University of Washington next year, Taylor to University of Alabama and Kelsey to Holy Cross in Massachusetts to play Lacrosse

Kelly also got a teacher's take on what this has meant for his students at Lake Washington High School.