Titlow Beach art project celebrates the Class of 2020

Artist honors South Sound students who missed out on traditional celebrations due to the Covid19 pandemic.

TACOMA, Wash. — “The biggest challenge is fighting the damn tide,” says John James Nelson, an electrician-turned-artist, who is on Titlow Beach in Tacoma, assembling the ultimate graduation gift for the Class of 2020.

On piers he’s installing signs celebrating high school classes that didn’t get a chance to celebrate because of COVID-19.

“No one getting graduation,” says Nelson. “No one being able to see their people graduate. The cap and gown together. Throw them in the air. Have the parties, the prom, all of that stuff you know it's like these kids need something.”



On May 23 Nelson announced the art installation project on Facebook and Instagram and asked for help. Two dozen parents and students answered, painting signs on 36 square inch wooden boards, representing about 20 high schools that sat empty this spring when seniors should have been making memories.

“I can only imagine what they're going through,” says Marnie Bickle who is putting the finishing touches on a sign for Chief Leschi.



“I honestly never graduated but I went to Washington High School,” says Nelson. “Everything's all about love in my world. My friends, my family, the way I treat people, the people I don't know, the things that I choose to do for people. It’s just all about having a good heart and empathy towards other people's feelings and kinda just being there for anybody who needs it you know?"

Stadium High School senior Lexi Johnson watched as the sign she painted went up.

“For my sign I made sure to write ‘United We Graduate’ so all the schools are unified,” she says. “I just want to make sure everyone doesn't feel alone in this and that we all are getting through this together and that we all are going to overcome it and we have to make the best out of a really dark and bad situation.”



It took five hours but Nelson beat the tide. And look at the results!

“I'm breathless dude,” says Nelson. “We got a graduate that just came down and she's taking pictures, didn't know it was here and I'm like ‘Hey what school you go to?’ She's like ‘Life Christian’

‘Well, there's your plaque!’

And stuff like that is gonna happen this whole month.”

Then Nelson points to the word ‘love’ on his t-shirt.