UNION, Washington — Hidden behind a 1951 warehouse on the Hood Canal is one of the best happy hours in the state.

"You come around the corner, time stops. It slows down,” said Lisa Leggett, Union City Market’s Manager and the woman behind the Market’s Friday ‘Appy Hour, a place for anyone who loves libations and seafood with a side of salt air.

"And the whole idea about it is to come and sit on The Canal, seaside, and slurp oysters and have some tacos and just chill."

It’s one of the few places where you can eat Hood Canal oysters on the fjord that's famous for growing them. The all-local menu changes with what's in season. And there's always a raw bar stocked with shellfish.

Your drinks will come in a jar.

And the decor? Strictly seaside salvage.

"It's chill, it's relaxed and a little salty,” said Leggett.

Kids – AKA Sea Punks - and pets are welcome. But there's something else that makes this the hot spot for welcoming the weekend on the South Canal:

"Besides this? Besides the beautiful backdrop? The smoke really is what people go bonkers for. There's food that I don't even bother seasoning because the smoke is such an important element." said Chef Patchen Gallagher from the flaming grill he's working that has a million-dollar view of the Canal. His chef’s uniform includes shades because he cooks everything outside over a wood-fired grill or in a smoker.

“I often say when I work in kitchens it's all about smoke and mirrors, but down here it's all about the smoke,” said Gallagher.

Between the outdoor cooking and the boat launch right next door, the live entertainment here is a solid PNW 10/10. The Hood Canal ‘Appy Hour is something that couldn't happen anywhere else.

"This is the real deal, yeah.” agreed Leggett. “A little bit of boat gas, a little bit of oysters, life is good on The Hood, right?”

Union City Market's 'Appy Hour | Fridays 2 - 6 pm | 5101 WA-106, Union, WA 98592 | (360) 898 3500

