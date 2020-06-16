Amazing teamwork saving the life of this talented senior student

When Lul Palek's losing his breath, Nya Palek connected with John Chenoweth just a phone call away to save his life.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — It was almost bedtime in Nya Palek’s Marysville Home when a strange noise told her something was wrong. “It was a noise that caught my attention. I knew somebody needs my help in the house,” said Nya Palek.



That ‘somebody’ was her 6’7” high school senior, Lul Palek. The healthy multiple sport athlete was gasping for air. Lul was facedown and making some strange noises. Nya pushed him and asked, what’s going on, but Lul did not answer.



Nya has been a registered nurse at Providence for more than 15 years. She knows how to do CPR when someone needs one, but when it comes to her son, it's a different experience.

“I didn't know what to do. I panicked. I told my oldest son, I say, my Mongo, Call 911!” recalled Nya. Mongo called 911 and told the operator that his brother was not breathing.

Dispatcher John Chenoweth answered that call. “I'm the lifeline. Initially, they're calling. No one was there. They were in a life crisis. Does your mother need a new system with CPR?” he encouraged Nya to do compressions.



“Count out loud! I can hear her doing them, you know, and just keep working. I'll be right here with you,” directed Chenoweth.

With John Chenoweth on the phone, Nya felt like he was there with her -- to tell her that she’s doing everything right and to keep doing what she’s doing. “That helped me calm down and that helped me recollect myself. And I can be a nurse now,” said Nya.



Lul spent eight days in the hospital where his mom works. It was there that he celebrated a basketball scholarship offer from Everett Community College. He wore an EVCC jersey and an internal defibrillator, just in case his heart acts up again.



“I just thank God every day, for me to be able to play again. And just to be around here. So, I thank God every day to have my life,” shared Lul.



He's doing great, thanks to his mom, and his other hero, just a phone call away.

About the 2020 Snohomish County Red Cross Courage in Action Hero Award

"Every day at the American Red Cross, we see first-hand the remarkable deeds of everyday heroes. Their stories inspire and remind us to never doubt the impact an individual can make in the lives of others."