WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Heritage Restaurant|Bar is in the heart of Woodinville wine country, but they don't do just wine- even though they do have local wine on tap.

The Empress Gin & Tonic is a beautiful combo of blue and purple.

Ellen Meny

Perhaps their most stunning cocktail is the Empress Gin & Tonic. This drink gets its color from two things- Empress gin, which is purple, and a Butterfly Pea Flower tea ice cube. Butterfly Pea Flower tea is naturally blue.

The food at Heritage is just as spectacular as the cocktails, although dishes typically don't include color-changing tea. Head chef and Co-owner Breanna Beike is all about simple, Modern American food that's approachable and affordable- but also delicious!

Caramelized sea scallops with parsnip puree, turnips, king oyster mushrooms, chestnuts, chicken jus

Ellen Meny

You'll find a variety of dishes on Heritage's menu, from scallops to sandwiches to a pie in a jar. Team Evening was particularly impressed by the giant Heritage Burger- which was pretty much the size of Jim's head.

The Heritage burger is huge. And delicious. And comes with a giant knife. What's not to love?

Ellen Meny

If you're looking for a bite to eat in between sipping at wineries, check out Heritage Restaurant|Bar.

Heritage Restaurant|Bar | 14450 Redmond-Woodinville RD NE | 425-419-4760