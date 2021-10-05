Want to own an original painting from Seattle artist Henry?

PAWS Wild Night fundraiser gives you the chance to take home 'Sasquatch with Friends.' #k5evening

Want to get your paws on an original Henry painting? Well, you can! And you can support a worthy cause while doing it.

Seattle artist Ryan Henry Ward painted “Sasquatch with Friends” as an auction item for the PAWS Wild Night fundraiser. Bidding for the painting starts Thursday Sept. 7 and closes during the live show on Oct. 9. Proceeds help homeless cats and dogs, as well as injured and orphaned wild animals.