Want to own an original painting from Seattle artist Henry?

PAWS Wild Night fundraiser gives you the chance to take home 'Sasquatch with Friends.' #k5evening
Want to get your paws on an original Henry painting? Well, you can! And you can support a worthy cause while doing it.

Seattle artist Ryan Henry Ward painted “Sasquatch with Friends” as an auction item for the PAWS Wild Night fundraiser. Bidding for the painting starts Thursday Sept. 7 and closes during the live show on Oct. 9. Proceeds help homeless cats and dogs, as well as injured and orphaned wild animals.

It is free to participate online and is a rare opportunity to bring home a piece by an iconic local artist. In addition to the painting, you will also receive two autographed copies of Henry’s new art book ‘NOW’.

You have the chance to own this original piece "Sasquatch with Friends" by iconic Seattle mural artist Henry.

