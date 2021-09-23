Seattle artist Henry shows off favorite paintings in new book

Out of thousands of paintings, Henry chose to feature 131 in his book, "NOW". #k5evening

SEATTLE — Even if you haven't heard of Seattle artist Henry, chances are you'll recognize his paintings.

He has created thousands of canvases in his lifetime and you can find his murals throughout the city. His unique style and characters are well recognized and bring happiness to many.

But how did he narrow down all his work to 131 pieces for a book?

Although a difficult task for the artist, he stuck with the idea to create something that represented the moment we are living in right now. And “NOW” became the title of the book.

“There are a lot of feelings and emotions throughout the book," said Henry. "Basically anybody with a sense of humor will enjoy it."

Henry recently visited Occidental Square in downtown Seattle where he was live painting a canvas to donate to “Paws” a non-profit that helps homeless animals to find a home. He also was giving away his book to anyone that wanted it.

“One of the reasons I wanted to this in Occidental Square is because there are people in this area that are living on the streets and I want them to have access to my work,” he said. “Everyone is worthy whether they have money or not.”

What means the most to Henry is seeing how his art can inspire people and help build bridge communication.