Heaven on the Half Shell a must-read for PNW oyster lovers

Evening enjoyed an oyster feast at Hama Hama with the the folks behind new book. #k5evening

LILLIWAUP, Wash. — David George Gordon loves oysters so much, he wrote a book about them that's now in its second edition: Heaven on the Half Shell – The Story of the Oyster in the Pacific Northwest. This beloved bivalve inspires that kind of devotion.



"Oysters are wonderful because they're a celebratory food. Going all the way back to the prospectors during the California gold rush. They would drink champagne and eat oysters, that was like the official celebratory food."

David and his co-authors recently celebrated the publication of their book at Hama Hama, a 6th generation oyster farm on the Hood Canal. Telling the stories of farms like this is one of the reasons Gordon wrote the book:



"And in doing that, I realized we kind of created like a family album for oyster growers. I just love being part of that community as a writer, and I got to eat well at the same time."



This book includes 22 recipes, from classic oyster stew, to raw on the half shell, to a bacon-bonito cured oyster with miso soup from Chef Shota Nakajima. It was co-author MaryAnn Barron-Wagner's job to stoke our appetite for oysters and she was born for it.

"My father grew up out here in the Northwest, and he took us out clamming and oystering, and we were eating them off the beach," explained Barron-Wagner, who also leads communications for Washington Sea Grant.



Co-author Samantha Larson covered new developments impacting oysters.

"That includes new challenges like ocean acidification, and it also includes hopeful stories, like restoring the Olympia oysters, which are the only native oyster in Washington," said Larson.