He was born in the town he helped bring to the screen

Ciarán Hinds gathers Oscar buzz for his role in "Belfast," director Kenneth Branagh's most personal film. #k5evening

A city divided. A family struggling to survive.

"Belfast" is a semiautobiographical movie from director Kenneth Branagh, starring an acclaimed cast including Ciarán Hinds.

Hinds grew up in the Northern Ireland city, less than a mile from director Kenneth Branagh. But they never crossed paths.

"I have a few years on him," Hinds explained, "I won't say exactly how many."

Hinds plays the family's witty patriarch. He was thrilled to learn he'd be sharing scenes with acting royalty, Dame Judith Dench.

"I'm thinking to myself, well, would she tolerate me as her husband?" he laughed. "And I felt very blessed and thankful that she was very happy to have me as her husband."

The heartwarming family drama, shot mostly in black and white, is set against the early days of the "Troubles," when the city's Catholics and Protestants squared off in violent clashes. The heightened pressure spurs conflict within the on-screen family, too.

Hinds' character breaks the tension with a little impromptu dancing.

"If there's any kind of something being raised or getting in the way, he says, 'Oh, c'mon, let's break this up now.'"

Critics have praised the performance of Hinds' young co-star, Jude Hill.

"To come across this ten-year-old boy," Hinds marveled, "who's so brilliant and so instinctive and so open."

But there's plenty of awards buzz around Hinds' own performance, as well.