Hawaiian fusion restaurants in Seattle available for take-out

In the mood for food!
Hawaiian fusion restaurants Marination and Super Six are back open for take-out after a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Super Six in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, tacos, sliders, and luau dinner kits are available for pick-up and delivery.
Everything is pre-cooked and pre-packaged. All you have to do is reheat and assemble. You can also add on sides like kimchi fried rice and spam musubi.
Super Six is also serving cocktail kits to go. While they can't invite customers back inside yet, the co-owner Kamala Saxton is just grateful to be back in the kitchen.
“It just feels good to be open. It feels good to connect with our community. It feels good to connect with our employees. So being open alone has helped the moral of our staff and of our business. The communities in which Marination and Super Six are placed have been incredibly supportive. This is a group effort,” said Saxton.
Right now, 3 locations are open -- Marination Ma Kai in West Seattle, Marination South Lake Union and Super Six in Columbia City.
