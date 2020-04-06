Hawaiian fusion restaurants in Seattle available for take-out

They have all things you love: taco, sliders, luau dinner and many more!

Hawaiian fusion restaurants Marination and Super Six are back open for take-out after a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Super Six in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, tacos, sliders, and luau dinner kits are available for pick-up and delivery.

Everything is pre-cooked and pre-packaged. All you have to do is reheat and assemble. You can also add on sides like kimchi fried rice and spam musubi.

Super Six is also serving cocktail kits to go. While they can't invite customers back inside yet, the co-owner Kamala Saxton is just grateful to be back in the kitchen.