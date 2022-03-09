Have an at-home happy hour with plant-based Calamari - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — Calamari is one dish people usually have only in restaurants. But our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a super-tasty version you can make at home — minus the squid. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.
Oyster Mushroom Calamari
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 carton of oyster mushrooms
- 1 ½ cups plant milk, I like soy for this
- ½ teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons sea salt
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- Oil for frying
- Sweet Thai Chili Sauce or another dip
DIRECTIONS:
- In a small bowl add the milk and vinegar and let sit until thickened. Take your mushrooms and pull them apart until you have something resembling thick pieces of pulled pork.
- When ready to cook, add the frying oil to a deep skillet until it is about 3/4 inch deep. Heat until it registers 350 degrees on a candy thermometer. Or if you don't have that, the oil will shimmer and appear much thinner and start to slightly smoke, that is when it’s ready
- While the oil is heating, prepare the breading by combining the flour with the onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt in a shallow dish. Mix it thoroughly.
- Working in small batches, dredge your mushrooms in the milk and then in the flour mixture. Once coated with flour, drop into hot oil and cook until pieces start to float and turn a rich golden brown. Remove from the oil and place on paper towels. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce and a lemon slice.
