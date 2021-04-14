This Gig Harbor non-profit is teaching TikTok about the Salish Sea

Harbor WildWatch is an educational non-profit that hosted in-person classes on the Salish Sea before the pandemic - now, they're taking the digital world by storm.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — On any given day, you may see Rachel Easton and Stena Troyer on any given Washington beach - peeking under rocks, picking up kelp and showing off crabby creatures on camera, all for the love of the Salish Sea...and Harbor WildWatch!

"Harbor WildWatch is an environmental organization founded in 2004 by a Gig Harbor resident who was concerned that people in our area didn't understand what a valuable resource the Salish Sea is," explains Education Director Rachel Easton.

Over the years, Harbor WildWatch has visited classrooms around Washington. Once the pandemic hit, though, they went completely digital - and in turn, have reached even more people thanks to TikTok.

"We started to realize it's a tool to inspire stewardship," explains Easton. "And our mission is to really inspire stewardship for this beautiful body of water. We create learning opportunities, and TikTok was just one more learning opportunity we could take advantage of."

Harbor WildWatch now produces educational videos on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube. And they've had some very successful viral videos, with some racking up two million views. It's no wonder - when you see something like a bright purple sea star, it makes you want to stop and watch.

"It's kind of fun to get that hook of a really interesting sea creature," says Easton. "We find people following and seeking their own knowledge on these animals as well."

Right now, Harbor WildWatch is a dedicated three-woman team, yet they still manage to produce a TikTok a day, along with longer educational videos on everything from different types of kelp, to crabs, to worms.

So no matter where you are, you can be on the beach right alongside Harbor Wildwatch.

"TikTok pushes it to people all around the world," says Easton. "Like people in different countries."

So now even more people know all about the wonderful creepy-crawlies in the Salish Sea - and in turn, Harbor WildWatch hopes this will inspire action.