Hands-on learning is back in business at Pacific Science Center

The Seattle Center destination reopens with a renewed focus on sparking curiosity for kids from all walks of life. #k5evening

SEATTLE — "It's so nice to have people back," said Diana Johns, vice president of exhibits, education, and outreach at Pacific Science Center.

The Seattle Center mainstay opened to the general public this week for the first time in more than two years.

"It's noisy and lovely," Johns said. "And people are here, and they're enjoying science."

But PacSci's mission of fueling curiosity only grew stronger during the pandemic shutdown.

"Within 48 hours, we were moving," Johns said.

The staff ended up serving nearly 30,000 students online and continues to create educational programming from newly built studios.

"We're going to keep that work going, and add it to the in-person," Johns said.

Plenty new to see in person, too.

"Water's Extreme Journey is this really fun maze that you can go through," Johns said. "But it's also extremely informative, in a very fun way, where you are a water drop, and you learn about watersheds and water cycles, and the things that you can do personally to make sure that we maintain healthy watersheds."

The Tinker Tank "makerspace" has been upgraded with new activities, including state-of-the-art 3-D printers.

"The ability to create almost anything," Johns said.

Science can be fun anywhere. But it's even better with friends.