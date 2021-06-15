Pottery with personality handcrafted in Chimacum

Each piece is truly one-of-a-kind! #k5evening

CHIMACUM, Wash. — Behind K2 Clay is Northwest artist Katie-Rose Fischer-Price.

She believes that our oddities and quirks are what make us humans works of art. Sculpting faces and writing stories about them started simply as a form of self-expression -- a way to laugh at the ridiculousness of life.

“I grew up being fascinated with faces, they are everything is how we express out self," she said.

Her handcrafted stoneware pottery is meant to make you smile. Though there may be some look-a-likes, Katie will never make the same face twice! All items are thrown, sculpted, glazed and fired in her home studio based at Kodama Farm in Chimacum.

Katie’s faces creations come as planters, mugs and cups, shot glasses, misfits, and much more.

With encouragement and guidance from Todd at Millbrook Clayworks, Katie slowly grew confidence in her style and craft. And, in the first few months of the 2020 pandemic, she taught herself to wheel-throw. Since then, Katie fell completely in love with pottery and the entire making process.

“I am a nurse, and during the pandemic it was hard to be in the medical field," she explained, "that’s when I poured myself into pottery.”

As a nurse, she thrived in moments of intense emotion and appreciated the entire spectrum of the human experience. She continues to work full-time as a nurse, but nearly all of her free time is crammed with clay, pots, mugs and plants.

Katie is extremely grateful and wants to make people smile when they see her art.