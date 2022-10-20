The Halo World Championship blasts its way to Seattle - What's Up This Week

Halo World Championship / Now - Oct. 23 / Seattle Convention Center
Love video games? The Halo World Championship is bringing some of the best gamers in the world to Seattle. You can attend this e-sports event now through Sunday at the Seattle Convention Center.
"Ticket to Paradise" / Oct. 21 / Local Theaters
It's a rom-com with two Hollywood icons. The new movie Ticket to Paradise stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts as a divorced couple who try to sink their own daughter's quicky wedding. The film opens in local theaters everywhere Friday.
Lewis Black / Oct. 22 / McCaw Hall
He's back and as angry and funny as ever. Writer and comedian Lewis Black is bringing his "Off The Rails" tour to McCaw Hall on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Who / Oct. 22 / Climate Pledge Arena
They're easily one of the biggest bands of all time. Rock and Roll legends The Who will play their catalog of classic hits when they perform Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena.
