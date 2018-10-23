St. Helens — St. Helens — "Being normal is vastly overrated".

Wise words from Aggie Cromwell, played by Debbie Reynolds in the classic Disney channel movie Halloweentown. It's advice the town of St. Helens, Oregon, also takes to heart- because St. Helens is no ordinary little town.

St. Helens is Halloweentown. Disney channel crews filmed the movie there in 1998, and now, 20 years after the movie debuted, the town is still celebrating the movie's legacy.

Their "Spirit of Halloweentown" event goes on for the entire month of October.

The town plaza is decked out exactly like Halloweentown- complete with the giant pumpkin, the City Hall, and pumpkin-themed flags flanking the official building.

This sign greets you as you walk into the town plaza.

Visitors can explore the town, go on haunted tours, and may even see some of the stars of the original Halloweentown- if they go on the right weekend. Even if you don't see Marnie or Kalabar, you'll probably see Benny in his classic Psychic Cab.

