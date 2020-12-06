Remote Warriors: Seattle gym FUELhouse goes virtual

Stay fit and strong from the comfort and safety of your home.

SEATTLE — COVID-19 changed the life of many people, at least temporarily, with much gyms and local parks either closed or at limited capacity due to the need for social distancing.

Local gyms are creating new personalized programs using virtual technology like Skype and Zoom to keep their members in shape and healthy while staying safe at home.

“Just having the ability with the new technology to look at the screen and see your students, slowly but surely became a natural transition” said coach Jeff Sokol, of FUELhouse in Ballard.

“They are saying your name, they are checking in, it’s just like you will be with them in person” said head coach Molly Kieland.

FUELhouse has been offering virtual Personal Training, Individualized Remote Program Design, virtual live and recorded Group Fitness Classes, Nutrition Coaching, Kids Fitness and more since they closed a few months ago.

“It’s been so successful so the big question is: What is the next step? We are going to continue with this program forever.”

Regular physical activity can improve your muscle strength and boost your endurance. Exercise delivers oxygen and nutrients to your tissues and helps your cardiovascular system work more efficiently. And when your heart and lung health improve, you have more energy to tackle daily chores.

Some recommendations to stay fit at home is to walk for at least 30 mins a day, you can also do small workouts every hour like:

10 bodyweight squats.

10 push-ups.

10 heap drops (Slowly move head up and backward as far as you can comfortably go).

Teams members of FUELhouse gym believe that true strength carries over into everything you do—from how you function at work, to your relationships with others.

Some of the benefits of doing regular exercise include, makes you feel happier, helps with weight loss, is good for your muscles and bones, increases your energy levels, and it can reduce your risk of chronic disease.